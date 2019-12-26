Billie Dillard

Billie Nell Dillard, 76, recently of Austin, but throughout her life lived mostly in Wharton and Matagorda counties due to her love of moving both house and especially furniture, went to her final and perfect home on Dec. 24, 2019. She passed peacefully in her home while her children Pam Hoffman, Veda Scheppan, June Crisswell, Ben Quinn and Laurie Bram along with other family members sang songs of the Savior who welcomed her.
Billie was on hospice, which was poignant since she worked for years as a CNA, easing the way for others with hospice. She had a sharp eye and warm, overflowing heart that she used not only with hospice but also as a hairdresser, school bus driver for handicapped children, and especially as she lived out her childhood dream of being a mother, which her children say was her greatest success of all.
While her two great loves, Bobby Dillard and Ben Quinn, both made the journey before her, she leaves a legacy of five children, 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren along with two goddaughters, two sisters, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She taught them all to notice the little things and find joy in them, to laugh loudly and genuinely, to love with every inch of their hearts
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Living Word Church in Palacios with the Rev. Tony Flores officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.