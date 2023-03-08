Leonore P. Melchor • February 14, 1956 - March 5, 2023

Leonore P. Melchor passed into the arms of the Lord on March 5, 2023, at a Houston area hospital, she was 68. Leonore was born in Wharton on Feb. 14, 1956, to the late Matias Perales and Leonora Cruz.
Leonore spent her life in the Wharton area and raised her family here. Her family fondly remembers her for loving to dance and play bingo. However, what her children are going to dearly miss the most is that she loved to go places surrounded by her entire family. She will be sadly missed by all.
Leonore is survived by her companion Jesus Segura, her children Larry Melchor (Denice Rodriguez) of El Campo, Lonnie Melchor of Wharton, Leonard Melchor (Naomi Medina) of Garwood, Lawrence Melchor of El Campo, Laticia Melchor of El Campo, Laura Melchor of El Campo, Virginia Loya of Alvin and Raymond Ybarra of Rosenberg. She is also survived by her ex-husband Larry Melchor Sr., her sisters Rosie and her husband Lupe Garcia of Bay City, Lucy and her husband Delbert Perkins of Wharton, Manuela Perales, Mary Perales, Teresa Perales, her brother Johnny Perales, twenty-five grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Lenore is preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ellen Loya, her sister Guadalupe Perales and her brother Tony Perales.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday March 8 at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral mass to be at 10 a.m held on Thursday March 9, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Wharton. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Wharton.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488 • 532-3410.
