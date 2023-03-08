Leonore P. Melchor • February 14, 1956 - March 5, 2023

Leonore P. Melchor passed into the arms of the Lord on March 5, 2023, at a Houston area hospital, she was 68. Leonore was born in Wharton on Feb. 14, 1956, to the late Matias Perales and Leonora Cruz.

Leonore spent her life in the Wharton area and raised her family here. Her family fondly remembers her for loving to dance and play bingo. However, what her children are going to dearly miss the most is that she loved to go places surrounded by her entire family. She will be sadly missed by all.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonore • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

