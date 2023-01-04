Ruth Laverne Koenig Tucker

Ruth Laverne Koenig Tucker of Wharton, formerly of Louise, died Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born Aug. 3, 1925 in Red Bluff Community (Lolita) to Allen and Ruby Schoelman Koenig. She was affectionately known as “Mamoo” to those who loved her.

She is survived by her son Allen Tucker and wife Kathy; daughter Pamela S. Hubenak; grandchildren Melissa Aleman, Tammy DuBroc, Dana Jenkins, Leigh Dye, Jill Atkinson, Amanda Cox, Stephan Hubenak, Alicia Foy, and Clint Workman; sister Shirley Roades; 23 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

