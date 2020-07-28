Walter Simmons Sr., 79, of El Campo, born Feb. 3, 1941 departed this life July 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Matthews Funeral Home from 4 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at New Faith Church. At both services social distancing and masks are required.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.