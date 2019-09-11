Ronald Gene Bagwell Jr., 51, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 8, 2019. He was born Aug. 9, 1968 in Weslaco. He served as a merchant marine.
He is survived by his mother, Leona Beard Bagby of Misson; wife, Andrea Jamerson Bagwell of El Campo; daughters, Courtney Boone of Victoria and Erin Boone of El Campo; son, Wesley Boone of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; brother, Robert Bagwell and wife Sandra of Mission; brother, John Wessling and wife Sarah of Houston; mother-in-law, Becky and husband Bug Morton; brother and sisters-in-law, Glen and Stephanie Jamerson of Bulverde and Vicki Jamerson Roberts and Jason Maley of Louise; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Gene Bagwell Sr.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Triska Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating.
Memorial Donations in memory of Ronald may be made to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
