Tana Marie Hajovsky, 30, of Louise, passed away January 16, 2022. She was born on October 3, 1991 in Wharton to Ivan and Debbie Townsend. She graduated from Louise High School in 2010. During high school she excelled at cheer, gymnastics team sports and still found time for showing Santa Gertrudis cattle. She served as treasurer for the National Jr. Santa Gertrudis Association and was active in the Mid-Coast Santa Gertrudis Association.
Tana married the love of her life, Cory Mark Hajovsky, on January 23, 2016. She pursued a passion in photography taking photos for family and friends. Always thinking of her family first, she was relied on by all those closest to her and was always there when someone needed her, especially her MeMe and Aunt Cindy. Tana was the favorite, fun loving Aunt to her nephews. They loved their sleepovers and special lunches with her, and she never missed a baseball, soccer game or a cow show. She was their biggest fan and will be truly missed. Tana was an integral part of all the various daily operations of her husband’s farming business including running the grain tanks, driving a tractor, and bringing meals to the fields. Tana’s greatest passion in life was her beautiful daughter Logan. She was so very proud of her and loved her immensely.
Tana is preceded in death by her grandparents, John Allen Carleston and Emil and Ruby Townsend and was taken from this life with her mother, Debbie Townsend.
She is survived by her loving husband Cory and their daughter Logan Marie, Grandmother Helen Carleston, father Ivan Townsend, sister Tanya Bram and brother-in-law Craig; nephews Caleb, Cade, and Cale Bram. She is further survived by her aunt, Cindy Blaha and Uncle Bubba and cousins Caydi and Clint Blaha and his wife, Miranda. Father-in-law Mark Hajovsky and wife Sarah and mother-in-law Debbie Bernhard and husband Bing. Also, brother and sister-in-laws Chad and Kelsey Hajovsky, Craig and Amber Hajovsky and stepbrothers and sisters-in-law Troy and Kristin Sless, Derek Sless, Brittany Bernhard and Sterling and Terry Bernhard. Nieces and nephews Heidi, Kennedy, Hagen and Wyatt Hajovsky, Parker and Emma Sless, Riley and Randon Polak, and Caelan Bernhard.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday January 24, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday January 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Pallbearers: Chad Hajovsky, Craig Hajovsky, Kyle Koudela, Trey Koudela, Brian Mach and Kody Martin.
Honorary Pallbearers: Clint & Caydi Blaha, Craig Bram, Brandon George, and Travis Korenek.
An account has been set up at New First National Bank for Logan.
Cory Hajovsky
Logan Hajovsky Benefit Account
PO Box 470
El Campo, Tx 77437
Further condolences may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
