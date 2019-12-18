Helena Lauritsen

Helena Berndt Lauritsen, 97, of Danevang died Dec. 17, 2019. She was born Sept. 17, 1922 in Danevang to Helvig and Laura Lauritzen Berndt. She was a homemaker and an artist. She was a member of the Danevang Lutheran Church and Historian of the Danish Heritage Preservation Society.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Brodsgaard Shelton of El Campo, Carolyn Lauritsen Mitchell of El Campo; sons, Paul Brodsgaard (Bobbie) of Muldoon and Mark Lauritsen (Janet) of Cypress; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Brodsgaard; second husband, Leonard Lauritsen; brother, Andrew Berndt; sisters, Marie Thaysen Bram, Ingeborg Atchetee, Meta Peninger Jensen and Anne Gardell.
On Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, the Danevang Lutheran Church will host visitation with Helena’s family at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life led by the Rev. Richard Turner at 2 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Danevang Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Scott Lauritsen, Blake Lauritsen, Eli Ofenstein, Jerry Richards, Phill Richman and Norman Thaysen. Honorary pallbearers are Harlo Atchetee, Dale Atchetee, Evon Atchetee, Elvin Berndt and James Petersen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Danevang Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 246, Danevang, Texas 77432; Danish Heritage Preservation Society, P.O. Box 368, Danevang, Texas 77432; the Danevang Lutheran Cemetery, P.O. Box 366, Danevang, Texas 77432 or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.