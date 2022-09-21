Muriel Dean Hacker, 82 of El Campo passed away on Sept. 19, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1940 in El Campo to the late Fred and Georgia Fothergill Hacker. He retired in 2018 from Tree House Furniture where he repaired and finished furniture.
He is survived by his daughter Nancy Hacker of El Campo; sons, Charles Hacker and wife Dixie of Plano and Wayne Hacker of El Campo and grandchildren, Jacob Hacker of Tyler and Garrett, Ethan and Kaitlyn Hacker, all of Plano.
