Anita Bedford

Anita Danang Bedford, 42, of Houston, was called home to the Lord at 3 a.m., Sept. 1, 2020, at Southeast Memorial Hermann Hospital. Anita was born Sept. 2, 1977 in Victoria, to Shirlon Bedford (Kuykendall) and Donald Ray Hill.
Anita tried various occupations until she found her passion for fashion.
She leaves behind her life partner Darrell Durst; a daughter, Myocia Barnes and grandson, Maecyn Barnes; a son, Darius Allen and a granddaughter, Darianna Allen. She had two siblings, Eric Bedford and Erica Murray (Bedford), as well as a host of family and friends.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Tom Bass Park in Houston.
Cremation services are under the direction of Wingate Funeral Home in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.