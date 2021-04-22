Louise Dvorak

Louise Marie (Ondrias) Dvorak was born in Hungerford on June 18, 1933 and went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2021.
Louise graduated in the top 10 of her class from Crescent High School where she was also class favorite in 1950, FFA Sweetheart and represented the school as queen of the Wharton County Fair in 1951. She was awarded a $500 scholarship to WCJC where she graduated with an LVN degree.
Louise married Larry William Rod on Feb. 16, 1953 at the Holy Family Church in Wharton. She had two children, Michael Douglas Rod and Duane Allen Rod. Her husband Larry died in an auto accident July 6, 1963.
Louise married Billy W. Dvorak on March 1, 1980, taking up residence in El Campo where she enjoyed cooking, bowling, various handiworks and tending to her pot plants and her beloved roses.
Louise is survived by her children, Michael Rod and wife Debera, Duane Rod and wife Dolly; brother, Jimmy Vasek and wife Donna, one sister, Dorothy Craige; sister-in-law, Lou Ann Vasek, three grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Annie Ondrias; stepfather, James Vasek; first husband, Larry Rod; second, husband Billy Dvorak; brothers, Richard Vasek and Edward Ondrias, and a sister, Mary Ann Rydell.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 27 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating.
Pallbearers are Douglas Ondrias, Michael Nordin, Dominic Gonzales, James Rod, Mark Ondrias and Johnny Andrade. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Burrows, Bob Wilkins, John Handy, Tony Andrade and Sam Vasquez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Louise may be made to Amedisys Hospice (226 South Live Oak St., Bellville, TX 77418) or Grace Community Fellowship in Brenham (P.O. Box 1274, Brenham, TX 77834)
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
