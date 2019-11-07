Bobby Pruett Sr. of El Campo passed away Nov. 5, 2019 in El Campo at the age of 85. He was born Dec. 21, 1933 in Rosebud to Dewey Grant and Jessie Ann Wells Pruett.
He is survived by his children, Bobby Jr., Jimmy and Michael Pruett, Anthony, Timmy and Ernie Zaruba, Walter Volek, Linda Ruckle, Clara Schulze, Cheryl Rehman and Machell Arrambide, Wayne and Emily Zaruba; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ella Zaruba; brothers, Robert and Henry Pruett and daughters, Deliah Rohde and Cindy Zaruba.
Visitation began at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at Wheeler Funeral Home with the funeral service at 3 p.m. Bobby was then taken to Cook Gerngross Green Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud for a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Burial will follow at Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
