Dana “Sissy” D. Sifuentes gained her angel’s wings on June 19, 2021 at the age of 58. She was born in El Campo to Kennoth and Bernice Ventress Dufner.
She is survived by her son, Kennoth Sifuentes; daughter, Stephanie Rodriguez and husband Oscar; grandchildren, Trinity, Za’Riyah and Haydes; brothers, Don Dufner and Dwayne Roe; sister-in-law and special caregiver, Dawn White; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Sifuentes; father, Kennoth Dufner; mother, Bernice Roe and brother, Dale Dufner
Sr.
Family will receive visitors beginning at noon at Wheeler Funeral Home with memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
