James ‘Jim’ Gregory Garrett, 71, of Louise, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021. He was born April 1, 1950 in El Campo to Johnny and Bernice Werth Garrett Sr. He was a third generation rice farmer and rancher.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Bures Garrett of Louise; sons, Patrick Garrett of Louise, Bo Garrett (Stephanie) of El Campo, John Garrett III (Heather) of El Campo; brother, Jeff Garrett (Kappy Allen-Garrett) of Lakeway; grandchildren, Abigail, Millie, Ella, William, Jake and Jackson Garrett of El Campo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Garrett Jr.
Family will receive visitors from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Louise United Methodist Church with the Rev. Paul Beard officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers are Joey Bures, Dale Crowell, Neil Hicks, Danny Kubecka, Gail (Bug) Morton and Billy Ray Orsak.
Honorary Pallbearers are Lane Brandl, Gary Garrett, Werth Garrett, Kurt Janica, Kelly Janica and Darrell Schneider.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude, Louise United Methodist Church, or Farley’s Boys Ranch.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
