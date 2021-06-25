Agnes Annie Barecky, 90, of El Campo, passed away on June 23, 2021. She was born Aug. 4, 1930 in Moulton to Eddie and Elsie Emma Kresta Kocich. She graduated from Cotton Center in 1948. She played basketball, going to state in 1948 and also went to state acting in a one act play that same year. She married George Barecky Sr. on June 20, 1948 in Clovis, N.M., and they were married for 38 years. They farmed all of their years together, after living in California when first married. Agnes was a strong, hard working woman. She always had a garden and was always pickling, canning and cooking. Her grandson, Cody, often told her “they don’t make woman like you anymore.” She was loved by all of her family and kept everyone laughing. She prayed the Rosary daily for years, for her family and friends. Everyone knew her prayers were powerful. She worked 39 ½ years at Czech Catholic Nursing Home in Hillje as a Certified Nurses Aid. She was loved by the residents she cared for, as well as her coworkers. Agnes was warmly welcomed back at the nursing home where she spent the last year and half as a resident. She was so happy to be there and had a wonderful time playing bingo, doing activities and outings. She had many friends there and she was always known as a sweet and kind lady. She was a member of the Hillje Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America, V.F.W. Ladies Auxilary 2786 and SPJST.
She is survived by her children, George Michael Barecky Jr. and wife Dru of Lubbock, Melinda Pierce and husband Larry of Victoria and Malacha Benich and husband Tim of El Campo; grandchildren, Mike Barecky, April Grunewald and husband Cory, Melaney Vinson and husband Shawn, Cody Pierce and wife Frances, Monica Butler and husband Russell, Chelsea Bubela and husband Ryan and Shane Benich and 16 great-grandchildren.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Barecky Sr.; sister, Leonita Shadden and brother, Edward “Sonny” Kocich.
Visitation will be 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 28 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with the funeral Mass following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Barecky, Cody Pierce, Shane Benich, Ryan Bubela, Paul Krenek III and Shawn Vinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be all grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Agnes Barecky to: The Gabriel Project of the Crossroads, P.O. Box 345, Victoria, Tx 77902, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, IPH Hospice Care, 190 Abner Jackson Parkway Suite 220, Lake Jackson, Tx 77566 or donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank the staff at SPJST Senior Living for the loving care they gave during her time there and especially to Adrian Baylor.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
