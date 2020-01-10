Norman E. Chandler of Meadow Place died Jan. 9, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born March 5, 1939 in Yoakum to Johnnie and Martha Dickenson Chandler.
He is survived by his wife, Gerri Mican Chandler; daughters, Donna Welch, Dawn Peterman and husband Scotty, Shelly Mueller and husband Michael; sons, Mitchell Chandler and wife Mary and Darryl Krejci and wife Kathlene; sister, Sandra Hall and husband Jack; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen McCarney and Sybil Pitcock and son-in-law, Rickey Welch.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Triska Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mike Johnson officiating.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Michael Pitcock, Ronnie Pitcock, Ricky Pitcock, Terry Pitcock, Daryl Pitcock, Richard Barnes and Paul Marcus.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Donations in memory of Norman Chandler may be made to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
