Frances Perez Arrambide of El Campo died Feb. 8, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born Nov. 24, 1946 in Robstown to Juan F. and Angelita Herrera Perez. She was a research librarian and worked 34 years at the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library.
She is survived by her children, Silvester Arrambide Jr. and Selina Arrambide, both of El Campo; grandchildren, Vanessa Cardenas and husband Anthony, Vincent Ibarra Jr., Aidan Dorris and Jada Acuna; great-grandchildren, Ace and Magdalena Cardenas; sister, Diana Ponder; brothers, Paul Perez, Johnny Joe Perez and Jesse Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Elaine Perez.
Visitation will be 5 - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Robert Catholic Church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum under the direction of Triska Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers are Silvester Arrambide Jr., Michael Ponder, Jesse Garcia, Felipe Arriaga, Anthony Cardenas and Roberto Aparicio.
Donations in memory of Frances Arrambide may be made to El Campo Branch-Wharton County Library.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.