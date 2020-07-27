Eula Crowell

Eula Mae Langdon Crowell of Louise passed away July 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born Jan. 23, 1931 in El Campo to John Ashley and Fannie Mae Gann Langdon.
Mrs. Crowell was a longtime bookkeeper, having started working for J.E. Little, CPA in El Campo and Herder Truck Line in Weimar. She began her 16-year career with Louise ISD, and upon her retirement from the school district in 1989, she worked for Wharton Co. WC & ID No. 1 until her retirement.
She was an active member of Louise United Methodist Church, Wharton County Retired Teachers Association, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce and Louise Beautification Committee. She was a board member of the West Wharton County Hospital District. She also was a vibrant member of the Monthly Ladies Birthday Club and Short Stop Coffee Shop Group.
She is survived by her sons, Dale Crowell and wife Robin, and John Crowell and wife Rebecca, all of El Campo; granddaughters, Alexis Crowell of Austin, Cassidy Crowell and Claire Crowell of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Spencer “Bubba” Crowell and siblings, Dora Massoletti, Annie Langdon, Richard Langdon and Royal Langdon.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 at Louise First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Paul Beard officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo under the direction of Triska Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Robin Taylor, Thomas Cranek, John Langdon, Genero DeLeon, Carmen Gonzalez and Mark Minzenmayer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Eula Mae Crowell may be made to Louise United Methodist Church or Louise Beautification Committee.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends who helped our beloved Eula Mae during her last illness.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, masks are required at the funeral home and Church.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
