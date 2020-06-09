Victor Dornak

Victor Emil Dornak, 87, affectionately known as PopPop, of El Campo, passed away June 8, 2020. He was born June 2, 1933 in El Campo to John Paul and Rosie Shimek Dornak. He graduated from Boling High School and served in the National Guard for nine years. He married Mary Ann Zapalac in 1953, and they were married for 58 years.
Victor worked at Texas Gulf Sulfur for 40 years. He was a member of the Elk’s Lodge for over 50 years and served as Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and KJT. In his younger days, he loved to fish and hunt and was a perpetually devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Supak and husband Pat and Vicki Limmer; son, Douglas Dornak and wife Wanda; grandchildren, Tracy Yenawine Oldag and husband Donald, Ryan and Kaylin Panning, Jamie and Jordan Limmer, Emorie Dornak; and great-grandchildren, Carly and Tanner Oldag; brother, Johnny Dornak and wife Margie; sisters, Bernice Buss, Florence Paladino and Norma Lee and husband Tommy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Dornak; daughter, Theresa Ann Dornak; and brothers, Jerome and Bobby Dornak.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Triska Funeral Home. A KC Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 15 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Panning, Tanner Oldag, Pat Supak, John Paul Dornak, Kevin Dornak and Mike Buss. Honorary pallbearers will be Dino Paladino, Mark Paladino, Kenny Dornak, Butch Buss, Glenn Treybig, Texas Gulf Family, Elk’s Lodge 1749 and the Ladies of Plaza V.
Memorial donations in memory of Victor may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.