Ruby Jean Janak Parker was born on Sept. 29, 1929 to Louis and Lena Rombs Janak in Cedar Bayou, Texas. She died on June 24, 2022, in El Campo, after a long struggle with illness. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters and brothers Lorene Farrell and husband Bill, Louis Janak, Jr., Mary Louise Latham and husband Tom, Loretta Johnson, David Janak and Glen Ray Janak. She was the last surviving sibling of her immediate family. She is survived by her husband of seventy-four years, Melvin Alton Parker Jr., daughter and sons Barbara Jenkins and husband Keith of Houston, Melvin III (Bubba) Parker of El Campo, and Michael Parker and wife Becky of Port Lavaca. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Michael Ray Parker Jr. and wife Kelli, Allen Parker Jenkins, Douglas Foster Parker and fiancée Sarah, Emily Suzanne Jenkins Matel, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Parker was a resident of El Campo for sixty-eight years. She was a homemaker and took pride in her homes, two of which she designed herself. She worked tirelessly in her home and yard. In the spring, her azaleas were showstoppers. She enjoyed spending time at their bay home in Port Alto and traveling with her husband, family, and friends. Her love for her grandchildren was a highlight of her life.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Safranz and Salmon Ali who oversaw her care for many years, and all the staff at Garden Villa Nursing Home who took such good care of her.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral home. A visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. A private service and burial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, El Campo or El Campo Memorial Hospital Building Fund.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
