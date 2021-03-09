William Lehrer

William Paul Lehrer, 73, of Sugar Land, passed away March 7, 2021. He was born June 21, 1947 in Houston to William and Barbara Hudson Lehrer. He served in the National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Valka Lehrer of Sugar Land; daughter, Lacey Lehrer Torres and husband Seamus of San Antonio; son, William Dudley Lehrer and wife Laura of Kingwood; grandchildren, William Hudson Lehrer, Benjamin Lehrer, Corinne Lehrer, Teagan Torres and Conor Torres; sisters, Gretchen Lehrer of Hawaii, Nancy Boyd of Sugar Land and Mary Armour of Bee Cave; nephews, Jay Skrovan of El Campo and Brandon Skrovan of Sugar Land and nieces, Rachel Boehler of Midland, Lisalex Armour of Austin and Sarah McMenimen of California.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chase Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Wied, Mike Waligura, Rick Schmidt, Walde Schiurring, Ralph Savino, Billy Ray Krenek, Darrell Pieprzyca, Troy Riha, John Vandergrift Mercilliot (Griff), Kevin Genz and Mark Wied.
Memorial donations in memory of William may be made to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
