Annie Flisowski

Annie Chandler Flisowski, 92, of Wharton, passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Hillje on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born Jan. 21, 1928 in Wharton County to William Lewis Chandler and Annie Shilley Chandler.
Annie was raised out in the country and grew up working in the fields along with her siblings. She also helped her momma with “raising” the kids and doing the cooking. She was a hard worker all of her life. Annie married Willie Flisowski on Jan. 3, 1945 and at the time of his passing in December of 1998 they had been married for 53 years. Annie was known for the pies that she baked. She always had a big garden and would can vegetables and make jams and jelly. She loved her family dearly.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bill Flisowski Jr., and her brothers, William Dave Chandler and Thurman Floyd Chandler.
She is survived by her son, Donny Flisowski and wife Betty Jane of Somerville; sister, Rosie Chandler of El Campo; brother, Robert Jean Chandler of Trinity; grandchildren, Chad Lee, Summer Lee, Joleen Junell and Dalissa Dawn; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Cason, Camille, Savannah Rose, Desiree Alexis and Dylan Anthony; niece, Linda Garner and nephew, Stephen Miller, along with numerous friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at the chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with Father Sam Appiasi officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff of SPJST Nursing Home in Hillje for the care given to their mother during her time at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
