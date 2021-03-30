Rebecca Cooke

Rebecca “Becki” Baisa Cook, 68, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Waco surrounded by her family. Becki was born July 15, 1952 in El Campo to Edward and Minnie Baisa, the youngest of nine children.
Becki was the captain of her high school drill team Ricky’s Rebels, cheering on the Ricebirds at sporting events. She also loved cheering for her Aggies, played softball with her women’s team in Waco, enjoyed bowling, doing arts and crafts and loved her wind therapy riding the Harley with her husband James.
She attended McLennan Community College and worked for Waco public schools.
She is survived by husband James Cooke; her daughter, Andrea Baker and husband Rick of Robinson; son, Anthony Saenz of Robinson; grandchildren, Salina Hernandez and husband Sergio, Kobe and Jase Baker and great-grandchild, Mila Hernandez.
She is also survived by siblings, Tom Baisa of Katy, Frank Baisa and wife Anita of Fort Worth, Anita (Annie) Jimenez of Waco, Steve Baisa and wife Lydia of Ben Wheeler, Edward Baisa Jr. of Sinton, Linda Baisa of El Campo and Henry Baisa of El Campo.
Becki had a loving extended family, including many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Salina Saenz and sister, Pauline B. Saucedo.
A memorial service was held from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Grace Garden Funeral Home in Waco.
