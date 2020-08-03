Retired El Campo Police Chief Jim Elliott passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in El Campo, the city he proudly served and called home. His wife Linda, son Chris and daughter Summer were by his side. Jim was born in Houston on Dec. 30, 1948 to C.B. and Dorothy Elliott. After graduation from Sam Houston High School and the police academy, he began his career in law enforcement in 1971 as a patrol officer for the city of West University Place Police Department.
When Jim married his wife Linda Conner Elliott in April 1973, the two moved to El Campo after he was hired by El Campo’s first police chief, Walter Broaddus, to work as a patrol officer with the El Campo Police Department. He and four other police officers worked out of the city’s original un-air-conditioned police station which consisted of one office, one jail cell and the main room, with a counter on one side and Chief Broaddus’ domino table on the other. Jim moved through the ranks of the El Campo Police Department as patrolman, sergeant and lieutenant. After making lieutenant, he was honored to attend and graduate from the FBI National Academy. In 1980, Jim was selected as El Campo Chief of Police, the third chief in the city’s history. During that time, he proudly played a part in the organization of the Wharton County 100 Club, the design and construction of a new emergency services building, and the renovation of that building some years later. After serving as police chief for 19 years, Jim retired from an occupation that he loved and respected until the day he died. After retiring, he continued to show his support of law enforcement by becoming a member of the Wharton County 100 Club. He and his wife Linda are members of First United Methodist Church, El Campo. He is a former member of the El Campo Lions Club. At the time of his death, he was serving on the Board of Adjustments for the City of El Campo and was a member of the FBI National Academy Associates. In retirement, Jim enjoyed playing golf and the camaraderie that only his fellow golfers can appreciate, family travels and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, C.B Elliott and Dorothy Elliott Phillips; in-laws, Don and Dorothy Conner; brother-in-law, Larry Conner and an infant daughter.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Conner Elliott of El Campo; son, Chris Elliott and wife Heidi of Columbus, Neb.; daughter, Summer Elliott Dorotik and husband Craig of El Campo; grandchildren, Conner, Parker and Walker Elliott of Columbus, Neb. and Jack, James and Lane Dorotik of El Campo; favorite sister-in-law, Clara Conner; nephew, Garrett Conner and wife Vicki and niece Brooke Conner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wharton County 100 Club, First United Methodist Church of El Campo or St. Philip Catholic School.
Due to COVID related concerns, private graveside services will be for immediate family only.
Pallbearers will be Mike Buss, Garrett Conner, Michael Drewett, Shayne Farrar, Dr. Brian Goerig, Officer Sonny Gonzalez, James Harp, Coby Rod and Chief Terry Stanphill. Honorary pallbearers are Allen Sefcik, members of the El Campo Police Department and the 19th Hole Golf Group.
