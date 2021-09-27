Robert Sprague Sumers, 67 of El Campo, passed away Sept. 25, 2021, after a short illness. He was born Aug. 28, 1954, in Houston to George W. Sumers Jr. and Aubin Cox Sumers.
Sprague was educated at St. Philip School, El Campo High School and Southwest Texas State University. Sprague’s career was in the golfing industry. He was both a club professional, serving at Barton Creek Club in Austin and The Beaver Creek Resort Golf Club in Vail, Colo. as an assistant pro. He also served as head golf professional at Beaver Creek. His true calling was as a teaching professional, where he worked with beginners and accomplished players alike.
Survivors include his children, Hannah Aubin Sumers of Dallas, Sprague Peterson Sumers of Houston, Trent Bruce Sumers of Houston; brothers, Bill (Dale) of Austin, Chris (Donna) of Houston and sister, Lorey Sumers (Joe Quintero) of Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Triska Funeral Home with services to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jenna Hayes McEachern, Joe Bruce Hancock, Hefner Appling Jr., Forrest English, Lowell Raun Jr., Randy McEachern, Jim Worthing and Gretchen Webb Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic School Booster Club, 302 West Church Street, El Campo, TX 77437 in memory of Sprague, or to charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska funeral Home, El Campo.
