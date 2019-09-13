Wilbur Chambers

Wilbur Darrell Chambers, 76, of El Campo, passed away Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Wilbur was born in Dickenson to Wilber Ray and Alma Marie Chambers. He worked for many years for Marathon Oil Company and loved high school football, The Dallas Cowboys, golf and fishing in Matagorda Bay. Wilbur was a fantastic cook, a devoted grandfather and quite a character. He will be greatly missed.
Wilbur is survived by his three children, Cheryl Smith, Darrell Chambers and Jennifer Hawley; three grandchildren, Emma Chambers, Luke Smith and Vivian Smith; his former wife, Janey Beth Chambers; his longtime friend and companion, Daphne Hensley; three sisters, Martha Cartwright, Wanda Rayburn and Delores Delgrorno and brother, Dennis Chambers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Wilber Chambers and two brothers, Jimmy and Kenneth Chambers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City with Matt Springfield officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers will be Earl Smith, Darrell Chambers, Jimmy Jurek, Craig Schraub, Roy Green and Bruce Labay.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Wilbur’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.