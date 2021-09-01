David Soliz, 49, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 26, 2021. He was born Jan. 18, 1972 in El Campo. He attended Wharton County Junior College and Brazosport College and was employed by BASF. David enjoyed making his annual fishing trips to Fulton, loved to travel, going to concerts and comedy shows, and spending time with his wife, kids, grandchildren and extended family.
He is survived by his parents, Domingo R. and Laura Mireles Soliz; wife, Mary Soliz; children, Emily Soliz, Blanca Jordan, Jon Soliz, Sarenity Soliz and David Soliz; grandchildren, Joseph Rodriguez Jr., Samuel Allen Jordan; siblings, Edward Soliz, Domingo Soliz Jr., Andrea Benavidez, Christine Torres, Anna Hernandez and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by her grandparents, Juan and Josephine Soliz; godparents, Joe and Rosa Reyes and godsister, Frances Reyes-Matula.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by services at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. The family requests that everyone wear a mask.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Jon Soliz, David Soliz, John Paul Lopez, Patrick Martinez, Bardo Martinez, Roland Reyes, Jason Soliz, Eric Garcia, Aaron Jordan, Edward Soliz, Domingo Soliz Jr., Noel Benavidez, Ricky Torres and Daniel Hernandez.
Memorials in memory of David may be made to Josephine Soliz Memorial Scholarship.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
