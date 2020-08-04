Emiliano Quintero, 59, of Wharton and a previous long-time resident of Victoria, born Oct. 28, 1961 departed this life on July 15, 2020. He was born and educated in El Campo and graduated with the ECHS Class of 1981.
A special memorial service was held in his honor July 18 at 2 p.m. at New Faith Church in Wharton. Services were attended by his favorite people along with a collection of his most favorite things displayed, including his 18-wheeler parked outside.
Emiliano will be remembered for his kind heart and huge smile. He will be greatly missed by his loving friends and family and his girls: Victoria, Monica and Alyssa are most grateful for the acts of kindness shown.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
