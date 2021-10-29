Rev. Delfino Moreno Jr. went to be with his Lord on Oct. 21, 2021 at the age of 74. He was born in El Campo on Feb. 2, 1947 to Mary Sanchez and Delfino Moreno Sr. He served the Lord as a minister and was also a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Rivas Moreno; four sons, Delfino Moreno III, Tony R. Moreno, Robert L. Moreno, Daniel R. Moreno; brothers, Robert Moreno, David Moreno; sisters, Betty Perez, Mary H. Alas; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Family will receive visitors beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Wheeler Funeral Home with a celebration of life service beginning at 6 p.m. Services will begin at noon Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Wheeler Funeral Home followed by burial at LaColonia Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.

Service information

Nov 1
Visitation
Monday, November 1, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, TX 77437
Nov 1
Celebration of Life
Monday, November 1, 2021
6:00PM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, TX 77437
Nov 2
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
12:00PM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, TX 77437
