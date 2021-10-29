Rev. Delfino Moreno Jr. went to be with his Lord on Oct. 21, 2021 at the age of 74. He was born in El Campo on Feb. 2, 1947 to Mary Sanchez and Delfino Moreno Sr. He served the Lord as a minister and was also a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Rivas Moreno; four sons, Delfino Moreno III, Tony R. Moreno, Robert L. Moreno, Daniel R. Moreno; brothers, Robert Moreno, David Moreno; sisters, Betty Perez, Mary H. Alas; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Family will receive visitors beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Wheeler Funeral Home with a celebration of life service beginning at 6 p.m. Services will begin at noon Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Wheeler Funeral Home followed by burial at LaColonia Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.