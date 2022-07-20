Dorothy Mae Wedel, 88, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. She was born April 14, 1934 in Inman, Kansas, the daughter of Jacob K. and Anna W. (Giesbrecht) Friesen.
Dorothy was raised and attended schools in Inman.
She was united in marriage to Everett Dale Wedel on May 23, 1954 in Inman.
Dorothy was a devoted homemaker.
In 1976, Dorothy and Everett moved to El Campo. After Everett passed, she moved to Ohio to live with her daughter, Joleen. She moved back to Moundridge in 2011.
She was a member of El Campo Church of God in Christ, Mennonite.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Joleen (Gary) Miller of Pecos; sons, David (Tammy) Wedel of Tampa, FL, and Patrick (Marisa) Wedel of Barron, WI; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Delma Nikkel of Moundridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett; two sisters and six brothers.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo. Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24 at El Campo Mennonite School. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery, El Campo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Moundridge Manor in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
