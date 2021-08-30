Estella Aguilar Garza, 62, of Victoria, passed away Aug. 27, 2021. She was born Dec. 1, 1958 in Houston to Rogelio and Isabel Benavidez Aguilar.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Aguilar of Baytown and Jason Suniga of Victoria; daughter, Isabel Aguilar of Victoria, Alexandria Garcia of Victoria and Christella Perry of Killeen; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jacinto Aguilar of Houston, Noel Aguilar of Victoria, Freddy Aguilar of Houston and Rogelio Aguilar Jr. of Houston and sisters, Gloria Aguilar and Esmeralda Aguilar, both of Houston.
Estella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alexandro Garza and sister, Linda Aguilar.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral services begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Aguilar, Jason Suniga, Ray Rodriguez, Jacob Aguilar, Isaac Aguilar and Ralph Perry.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
