Maria Reina Franco of Louise died Sept. 5, 2022 at the age of 58. She was born Dec. 25, 1963 in Mexico to Guillermo and Carmen Olguin Servin-Alvarez. She worked at Praseks Hillje Smokehouse in distribution for over 22 years.
She is survived by her mother, Carmen Servin of Mexico; husband Samuel Franco of Louise; children Hector Franco and wife Maudi of El Campo, Elizabeth Franco and husband Chris Rodriguez of El Campo, and Jorge Franco of Louise; grandchildren Christopher P. and Adrienne L. Rodriguez; brothers Alfonso and Benjamin Servin; and sisters Rosa, Angelina and Evelyn Servin. She was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will start 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at St. Robert Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park under the direction of Triska Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers are Alfonso Servin, Mario Olguin, Jose Franco, Solomon Franco, Salvador Bocanegra, Jorge Bocanegra and Christopher Rodriguez. Honorary bearer will be Benjamin Servin, David Franco, Joel Franco and Serafin Franco.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
