James Edward Petersen, 92, of El Campo, passed away April 9, 2023. He was born on May 22, 1930 in El Campo to the late Emil G. Petersen and Lena Hoelscher Petersen. James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a clerk at the U.S. Post Office from 1971 to 1994. He was a self-taught craftsman, enjoyed building projects and was an avid fisherman. James was a longtime member of the Danevang Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his sons, David Petersen and wife Melanie Boyd Petersen of Houston and Gary Petersen of College Station; grandsons, John Alexander Petersen and Andrew Jessen Petersen; brother, Charles Petersen and wife Charlene of El Campo; sister, Patricia Mauch of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews.

