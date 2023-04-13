James Edward Petersen, 92, of El Campo, passed away April 9, 2023. He was born on May 22, 1930 in El Campo to the late Emil G. Petersen and Lena Hoelscher Petersen. James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a clerk at the U.S. Post Office from 1971 to 1994. He was a self-taught craftsman, enjoyed building projects and was an avid fisherman. James was a longtime member of the Danevang Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his sons, David Petersen and wife Melanie Boyd Petersen of Houston and Gary Petersen of College Station; grandsons, John Alexander Petersen and Andrew Jessen Petersen; brother, Charles Petersen and wife Charlene of El Campo; sister, Patricia Mauch of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillie Jensen Petersen and sisters, Dorothy Prater and Velma Engstrom.
Visitation with the family begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Danevang Lutheran Church with services following at 10:30 a.m. A brief burial service will follow at Danevang Lutheran Cemetery, adjacent to the church. All are welcome to a special fellowship time after the service at the Danish Heritage Museum.
Memorial donations in memory of James may be made to the Danish Heritage Preservation Society, P.O. Box 368, Danevang, TX 77432.
The family would like to acknowledge Sandra Ford at Country Assisted Living and offer her our sincere thanks for her devoted care over the past three years.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo TX 77437 • 543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of James • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.