Douglas Micheal Autry, 68, of Belton passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at his residence.
Private family services will be held at a later date. His body was cremated.
Douglas was born June 19, 1953 Lubbock, to Bert Lofford and Opal Faye Shepperd Autry. He served in the US Army in early the 70s and then married Betty Mae (Mauch) Autry on April 2, 1976 in El Campo. She preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2021 after 45 years of marriage. He worked as a welder most of his life. He worked at Greenleaf Nursery in El Campo prior to moving to Temple in 2005. He loved country music and writing comedy.
He is survived by one son, Timmy Autry and wife Sarah of the Colonies; two daughters, Amy Autry of Belton and Kacy Autry and husband Jose Baldaros of Temple; one sister, Beverly Kyle of Boling; one brother, Johnny Autry of West Columbia; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice 5293 S. 31st, Temple, TX. 76502.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
