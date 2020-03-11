Donna Kay Weston Schindler of Rock Island passed away Feb. 28, 2020 in Columbus. She was born March 21, 1957 in Fort Hood to Roy Weston and Glendyl Bone Weston. Donna was a stay at home mom who loved her family.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Roy Weston and son, Trey Willberg.
She is survived by her spouse, Ralph Schindler of Rock Island; mother, Glendyl Bone Weston; daughters Joy Schindler and fiance David Janak of Hallettsville and Dawn Estrada and husband Dean of Spring; son, Clifford Schindler and wife Melissa of Bernardo; sister, Rhonda Martinka and husband Stephen of El Campo; brother, David Weston and friend Sharon Hubenak of Sealy; grandchildren, Autumn Clayton, Kyle Gassmann, Byrsen Janak, Logan Murray, Jamie Estrada and Landon Estrada.
A potluck celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Rock Island Full Gospel Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.