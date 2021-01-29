Eva Garcia

Eva S. Garcia, 81, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 28, 2021. She was born July 2, 1939 in El Campo to Antonio and Monica Angiano Solis.
She is survived by her children, Christine Garcia and husband Robert Torres, Arthur Garcia, Mario Garcia and wife Susie, Robert Garcia and wife Ricci, Joe Garcia and wife Theresa, Michael Garcia, and daughter-in-law Carol Garcia, all of El Campo; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; sisters, Aurora Garcia, Juanita Escobar, Mary Lou Salgado, Eusema Solis and Eliza Duque, brothers Antonio Solis Jr., Roy Solis and Luis Solis Jr.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband Santos Juan Garcia Sr.; daughters Diane Garcia and Rachel Garcia; son Santos John Garcia Jr.; sisters Lucy Deleon, Francisa Almanzar, Abilina Garcia, Margarita Escamilla, Minnie Duque, and Antonia Garcia; and brother Luis Solis.
Services are pending.
Serving as pallbearers are Robert Christopher Torres, Robert Anthony Torres, Adrian Garcia, Santos Matt Garcia, Abelardo Mendoza IV, Anthony Garcia, Robert Garcia, Jr and Connor Stavena.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
