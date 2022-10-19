Beloved mother and grandmother, Estefana Gonzalez passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 13, 2022. She was born on Nov. 28, 1938 in LaMesa to the late Jose and Faustina (Espinoza) Martinez.
Estefana is survived by her daughter, Estella Gonzalez of Missouri City; sons, Alonzo Gonzalez of El Campo, Carlos Gonzalez (Linda) of Richmond, and Sonny (Salvador Jr.) Gonzalez (Tammy) of Louise. Her grandchildren are Staci and Candice Gonzalez of Missouri City, Anthony and Christian Gonzalez of Beaverton, Oregon and Zachary and Conner Gonzalez of Louise. Her siblings include Francis Wade (Ken) of Brenham, Mary Gonzalez of Lyons, Larry Martinez (Mary) of Somerville and Senon Martinez (Alicia) of Donna.
