Laurencia Mancios, 83, of Danevang, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. She was born Feb. 1, 1938 in Hidalgo to Amador and Rita Vela Martinez. She was a nursery worker at Greenleaf for 30 years.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Gonzales and wife Annabel of El Campo and Mike Sosa and wife Ruby of Danevang; daughters, Esther Rivera and husband Ben Rivera Jr. of Danevang, Cecilia Diaz and husband Henry of El Campo, Adelita Gonzales and husband Tino Mejia of Danevang, Irene Ocampo of Danevang, Angel Gallegos of Houston, Hermina Valdez and husband Joe of Danevang and Elizabeth Khan of El Campo; 25 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Laurencia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Margarito Gonzales; daughter, Alicia Yanis; sons, Martin Gonzales, Mike Gonzales and Pablo Gonzales and son-in-law, Gustavo Gallegos.
Visitation begins 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at Danevang Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ben Rivera Jr., Noe Delgado, Erin Rivera, Mike Sosa, Brett Studhalter and Xavier Delgado. Honorary pallbearers will be Devin Sosa, Jeremiah Gomez, Isaiah Gomez, Daniel Gonzales Sr., Margarito Gonzales, Skylar Gonzales and Daniel Gonzales.
Memorial donations in memory of Laurencia may be made to Danevang Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
