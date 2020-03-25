Dorothy Graham

Dorothy Ruth Graham, 89, of El Campo, passed away March 24, 2020. She was born in Bronco Aug. 28, 1930 to Newton and Vera Sanders Graham.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Laitkep of El Campo, Ruth Ann Hensley of Needville and Linda Faye Bell of El Campo; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and brothers, Eugene “Butch” Graham, Raymond Graham and Claudie Graham, all of El Campo.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew “A.J.” Graham and brother, Melvin Graham.
Private services will be held with the family.
Pallbearers will be Dustan Bubela, Matthew Bubela, Harvey Hensley, Bryan Hensley, Jason Bell and James Bell. Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.
Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Bible Truth Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 1226, El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
