Briana Hernandez, 20, of El Campo passed away tragically on Oct. 31, 2021 with her sister Bianca and aunt Miranda.
She was born on July 24, 2001 in Wharton to Dagoberto “Robert” Hernandez and Jessica Deases and was employed at Bucees in Wharton.
She is survived by her parents, brothers Jonathan Melchor and Damani Hernandez of El Campo, paternal grandparents Silverio and Maria Martinez of El Campo, maternal grandparents Alfredo Rojas and Elvira Deases Mata of El Campo, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother Brian Hernandez.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021 at the El Campo Civic Center. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.
Visitation will also be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday Nov. 11, 2021 at the El Campo Civic Center with funeral services to start at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ignacio Mata, Dakota Rodriguez, Riley Rodriguez, Daniel Rodriguez Jr., Eric Arrambide Jr., and Angel Elizondo Jr.
Memorial donations in memory of Briana may be made towards funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
