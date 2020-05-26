Donald Nohavitza

Donald “Duck” Nohavitza was born Oct. 23, 1938 in the Jones Creek Community, and was one of seven children. Webster’s Dictionary has no definition worthy or unique enough to even begin to describe him. Donald was certainly unequaled in his tenacity in finding solutions to the many challenges facing him or any organization he was a part of. He made things happen, never complaining and enjoying every minute of life!
He attended school in Crescent graduating in 1957. While in high school he was an active member of the Future Farmers of America, and was famous for being the Crescent Blue Jays’ barefoot kicker. He would often tell the story of how it was mandatory for male students to take a semester of Home Economics where he learned to cook and sew on buttons. If you ever had the opportunity to taste Donald’s “World Famous Chicken and Dumplings,” you will agree that he learned his lessons well. Upon his graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Army on May 13, 1958 and became a soldier in the 101st Army Airborne Division. Surprisingly, the government survived his enlistment.
Donald’s greatest achievement, as he told it, was convincing Rosemary Faas to marry him, and she did in November of 1961. Donald and Rosemary had four children: a daughter, Cindy, a Special Education teacher, married to Randy; a son, Jeff, owner of Brothers Vacuum and Trucking, married to Susan; a son, Clay, owner of Fitzpatrick Tubing and Cowboy Sales; and infant son Chad, deceased. Donald’s pride was his grandchildren, Garrett Mills, Matt Mills and wife Candice, Denya Ardis and husband Harris, Chance, Natalie, Stella and Creed Nohavitza, as well as his great-grandchildren, Jessi and Hudson Mills, and Baby Ardis…coming soon.
Donald established Brothers Well Service in 1965 along with his brother, Jarrel and his sister, Dorothy. Together with their spouses, they owned and operated this lucrative oil business until it sold in 2006. He remained in the oil industry until his death and was well respected among his peers.
Donald was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church and Parish Council, past president and founding father of Wharton County Youth Fair, past president of Texas Youth Rodeo Association, past director of Rockin W Youth Rodeo Club and the Youth Rodeo Association. He was also a member of the Community Roping Club, Knights of Columbus Council 2490, a Lifetime member of the 100 Club, a member of Elks Lodge No. 1749 and an El Campo Ricebird Booster.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Wendel Nohavitza; infant son, Chad Nohavitza; brothers, Deacon Jarrel Nohavitza and John Nohavitza Jr. and sisters, Ruth Schafer and Rita Kresta.
Visitation will be from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at St. John’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Private burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chance Nohavitza, Matt Mills, Garrett Mills, Creed Nohavitza, Jose Farfan, Doug Sellers, Kyle Nohavitza, Greg Kresta and Darrin Faas.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or Wharton County Youth Fair Scholarship Fund in memory of Donald “Duck” Nohavitza.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
