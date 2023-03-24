Deborah Ann Powell

Deborah Ann Powell, 68, of El Campo, passed away March 22, 2023, in Victoria, Texas. She was born Oct. 9, 1954, in London, England to Lawrence E. and Audrey Wilson.

She graduated from Wharton High School. She was a disabled Army Veteran. She attended Wharton County Junior College for Beautician/Cosmetology and Licensed Vocational nurse. She graduated at the top of her class. On June 19, 1992, she married Clyde Powell. They were married for 31 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.