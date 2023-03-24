Deborah Ann Powell, 68, of El Campo, passed away March 22, 2023, in Victoria, Texas. She was born Oct. 9, 1954, in London, England to Lawrence E. and Audrey Wilson.
She graduated from Wharton High School. She was a disabled Army Veteran. She attended Wharton County Junior College for Beautician/Cosmetology and Licensed Vocational nurse. She graduated at the top of her class. On June 19, 1992, she married Clyde Powell. They were married for 31 years.
Some of her hobbies were playing bingo, having a manicure, crocheting, painting and coloring. She also loved going to Louisiana to gamble and enjoy their Cajun food. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved going fishing with her husband. She and her husband enjoyed supporting the grandchildren in all their extracurricular activities. She also was a collector of many things. As a woman proud of her Irish heritage, she had many collections of tea dish sets and Indian dolls. She also adored Elvis and country music. She cherished her pets, Mindy and Molly Ann, and the past ones, Skeeter and Woochie.
Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence E. Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde. Her children, Audrey Hallinger and husband Heath, Brandon Powell, Brandy Juarez and husband Hector, Brenda Powell and John Gutierrez; grandchildren, Skylar Hallinger, Seth Hallinger, Spencer Hallinger, Zachary Garcia, Madilynn Garcia, Kynlee Gutierrez, Brooklyn Powell, Maliah Sue Powell, and Izzabella Juarez. She also has one great-grandchild, Dallas Harper. Deborah is also survived by her sisters, Kathy Malik and husband Augie, Andy Treadwell, Shelly Bram and husband Kimmie, Cricket Ott, Lori Kahanek and husband Dwayne; brother Larry Wilson. She also has numerous nieces and nephews and cousins from Missouri. Her God sons are A.J. Ott and Trey Wilson. She is also survived by Aunt Angie and Keith Dawkins, and Uncle Raymond O’Malley.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on March 30, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Hillje.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
