Gary Paul Mazoch of Blessing passed away April 14, 2022 at the age of 57. He was born Aug. 26, 1964 in Lutcher, Louisiana to Alfonse and Jeanette Schneider Mazoch. He was President and Co-owner of El Campo Sheet Metal.
He is survived by his parents, wife of 29 years, Galynn Livanec Mazoch of Blessing, sisters Susie Korenek and husband Dennis of Nada, and Pam Gravette and husband Keith of Nashville; brothers Roch Mazoch, and Perry Mazoch and wife Paula, all of El Campo, Paul Mazoch of Philadelphia and Scott Mazoch and wife Alison of East Bernard. He was preceded in death by his brother Alfonse “Peanut” Mazoch Jr.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church in Taiton. The Nada Knights of Columbus will lead the Rosary at 1:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. with Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawaih officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Memories and Condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX, 979-543-3681
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.