Reuben Brown Jr.

Reuben Henry “Papo” Brown Jr. was born Nov. 22, 1933 in Belton, to Reuben Sr, and Gertrude Solomon Brown. He had one sister, Patricia. He passed away Oct. 24, 2020 at the age of 86 after a courageous fight with Alzheimer’s.
He married the love of his life, Ann Webb, on June 12, 1954. At the time of his death, they were married 66 years. Together, they were blessed with three children, Mack, Shara and Greg.
Reuben and his father started Brown’s Heating and Air Conditioning and after several years, they decided to return to farming on the land they lived on.
After his father retired, Reuben went to work for El Campo Aluminum, working his way into a management position and retired in 1999.
Reuben was devoted to the Lord and was a Deacon at El Campo Church of Christ for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Webb Brown; son, Mack Brown and wife Dana of El Campo and daughter, Shara Allgayer and husband David of El Campo. Also, grandchildren, Kassie Bubela and husband Jeremy and Taylor Brown of El Campo, Gregory Cykala and wife Lori of Richmond and Jeff Allgayer and wife Nicole of El Campo; great-grandchildren, Kinley and Kaiden Bubela, Judas and Raleigh Allgayer and sister-in-law, Gretchen Webb Evans.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory Webb Brown and sister, Patricia Frankum.
Memorial contributions may be made in Reuben’s name to the El Campo Church of Christ, 311 E. Calhoun, El Campo, TX 77437 or Houston Hospice, 1102 N. Mechanic, El Campo, TX 77437.
Services will be held Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at El Campo Church of Christ. The service will also be a live stream service at www.facebook.com/ecchurchofchrist.
