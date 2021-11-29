Walter Henry Miller Sr., age 78, passed away Nov. 21, 2021 in Wharton. He was born Oct. 14, 1943 in Lake Jackson to Frank and Una Lay Miller.
He graduated from University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in Electronics.
He retired with a rank of Major from the U.S. Marine Corps and he was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He finished his career in the petrochemical industry in Baton Rouge, La.
Following the passing of his wife Judith in 2009, he retired to El Campo to be closer to family. He was an avid Formula One racing fan and spectator, fisherman, photographer, and marksman.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Mauch (Miller) and husband Herman of El Campo; son, Walter Miller Jr. and partner Mario Gonzalez of San Antonio and grandchildren, Jerry, Jasmine and Kameron Mauch.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Cora Izola Miller; wife, Judith Miller (Wait); sisters, Betty Jane Miller and Lou Ann Wilbanks (Miller) and brother, Frank Lenn Miller.
Pallbearers will be Jerrell Hunter, Warren Wilbanks, Tim Autry and Neil Dippel.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor C. Wayne Clements officiating at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum. Procession and interment will follow at Pilot Grove Cemetery near Yoakum.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pilot Grove Cemetery Association.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com to leave condolences for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum.
