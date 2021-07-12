A Memorial Mass to Celebrate the Life of Mary Triska, who died during Covid-19 last year, will be held 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating.
Mary Margaret Roeder Triska, who passed away July 18, 2020, at the age of 95, was born May 4, 1925 in Shiner to John and Mary Pavlas Roeder. Mary was a registered nurse, retired funeral director and former co-owner of Triska Funeral Home. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America Court No. 1374, KJZT, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Czech Heritage Society.
She is survived by her children, Carol Vacca and husband Herman of Houston, Jimmie Triska and wife Ceci of El Campo, Bob Triska and wife Annette of Houston, Marilyn Mahoney and husband Jack of Plano, Chris Triska and wife Tami of El Campo, Janice Danklefs and husband Kenny of Garwood, L.J. Triska and wife Debbie of Hawaii and Lori Heuring and husband Jason of Houston; grandchildren, Jeremy Triska and wife Katie, Jonathan Vacca and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Vacca, Desiree Birdsong and Garrett Charkalis, Joseph Vacca, Ryan Mahoney and Amber Lewis, Zoe Triska and Nicholas Ciarelli, Kristen Saunders and husband Scott, Jared Triska and wife Dana, Jacob Triska and fiancé Elizabeth McCord, T.J. Danklefs and wife Mary, Rob Mahoney and fiancé Elizabeth Tsai, Kelsey McClellan and husband Elijah, Kai Triska, Helena Triska, Tori Triska, Hannah Heuring and Leo Heuring; great-grandchildren, Anna Birdsong, Holden and Ella Triska, Iris, Adalie and Theo Saunders, Ben Danklefs, Oliver Triska and Livvy McClellan and loving caregivers, Anita Martinez, Dolly Martinez and Gloria Torres.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Leo J. Triska; sister, Victoria Janak and brother, Ben Roeder.
We are so very grateful for the many donations, memorials, Mass offerings and flowers that we received at the time of Mom’s passing. At this time, memorials and flowers are not necessary. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness during our year of grief.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
