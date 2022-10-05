Mary Ann Monroe

Mary Ann Monroe, 78, of El Campo, born May 22, 1944, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 1, 2022. Visitation will be held at 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Matthews Funeral Home. Mary Anne’s home going celebration will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Grace Point Community Church, 820 West Loop El Campo. She will be laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton 979-532-2715.

