March Danas passed away March 23, 2021. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 at Wheeler Funeral Home with a Rosary to begin at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
Service information
Mar 31
Visitation
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, Texas 77437
612 W Jackson
El Campo, Texas 77437
Mar 31
Recitation of the Rosary
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, Texas 77437
612 W Jackson
El Campo, Texas 77437
Mar 31
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
11:30AM
11:30AM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, Texas 77437
612 W Jackson
El Campo, Texas 77437
