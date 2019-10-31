J.J. Hill Jr., 93, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 30, 2019 in El Campo. He was born Sept. 20, 1926 in El Campo to Jasper James and Louise Head Hill. J.J. married Ada Alleene Ladewig on Dec. 1, 1951. He was a rice farmer and laser levee surveyor before retiring at the age of 85. He is known for being a Little League coach, an avid golfer, a square dancer and a domino player. J.J. was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 and served on the boards of Rice Farmers Coop, Rice Marketing Association and the Texas Rice Council.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam Fothergill (John) of Manvel and Peggy Goetsch (Steven) of El Campo; grandchildren, Stephanie Garrett (Bo) of El Campo and Kay Lynne Prochaska (Ryan) of Marion; great-grandchildren, Luke and Hadley Prochaska and William and Jake Garrett.
J.J. was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alleene Hill; grandsons, Jason and Chad Maltese and sisters, Margaret Louise Ermis and Mary Frances Turner.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Bo Garrett, Ryan Prochaska, Alan Olson, Tommy Turner, James Turner, James Ermis and Philip Ermis. Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Rod, Wanda Dorotik, Janel English, Audrey Hansen, Stanley Rod, Barbara Dickey, Jeanne Bueltel, Lois Dickey and Vanessa Rod.
Memorial donations in memory of J.J. may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Houston Hospice – El Campo or charity of your choice.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
