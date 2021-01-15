Victor Poncik

Victor Louis Poncik, 83, of Louise, passed away Jan. 14, 2021. He was born Jan. 20, 1937 in Louise to Louis and Albina Zaskoda Poncik. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed as a rice dryer operator before retiring. He loved gardening and coffee time at the Short Stop.
He is survived by his wife, Laurine Poncik; daughter, Belinda Bain; son, Bruce Poncik and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Bradley Bain and wife Jennifer and their son Brayden, Brandi Swint and husband Josh and their children, Hunter and Fischer, Ryan Poncik and wife Sydney, Eric Poncik and wife Erin and their children Emerson and Everett, Seth Poncik and wife Shelbey and their children Skylar, Scarlett and Steele.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Victor may be made to the Louise Chamber of Commerce, Louise Beautification Committee or Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
No services will be held.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
