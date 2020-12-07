Frankie V. Weltzbarker Fisher died Dec. 5, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born Feb. 10, 1938 in Norman Park, Ga. to Ralph F. and Nadine Cawley Weltzbarker. She had the longest tenure at Mustang Tractor-El Campo branch with 35 years of service.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Shrout and husband Noah and Dawn O’Leary and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Misty Brooks and Tony, Shaun Shrout, Paige Saucedo and Jay, and Erik Shrout; great-grandchildren, Hunter Cunningham, Cade Miller, Ava and Adelyn Brooks, and Ian, Cato, Link, and Griffin Saucedo; and brothers, Allen and Stephan Weltzbarker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Sidney and Ed Davis; nephew, Michael Weltzbarker and son-in-law, Gilbert Guerra Jr.
Her pride was her family. She was very proud of all her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She was always ready to help them fight their battles. She loved reading, wood working, painting, sewing and gardening. She helped single mothers in the community with anonymous donations to them. She enjoyed working with the youth at LDS Church. She was a 45-year survivor of breast cancer.
Graveside services will be at Sumner Damascus Cemetery in Tyty, Ga. at a later date.
Donations in memory of Frankie Fisher may be made to donor’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
